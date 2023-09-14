Wonderful Woolgoolga make Grand Final history

THE Woolgoolga Wolves have stormed into the Men’s Grand Final, securing a spot after a commanding 2-0 victory over 2023 Premiers the Northern Storm at Korora on Saturday.

Two goals from set pieces ensured their passage to the big showdown at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Jimmy Palmer opened the scoring with a magnificent free-kick that curved around the wall, nestling into the top corner from 25 yards.

The Wolves extended their lead in the second half through another set piece, as a precisely delivered free-kick floated gracefully into the penalty area.

Jacob Vidler, timed his jump perfectly and leaped like a salmon to head the ball into the net.

Woolgoolga president Peter Knott was overjoyed with the history-making results.

“For the first time in the club’s history we have both our reserve grade and men’s premier league sides in the grand finals.

“Also the first time we have had mens reserves finish minor premiers.

“It’s a great achievement for both teams and also the club seeing this is the first time since 2019 we’ve had a mens premier league side,” Knott said.

Having concluded the regular season in third place on the table, the Wolves’ journey to the grand finals has been arduous but well-deserved.

They eliminated last year’s Grand Final winners, Coffs City United, with a narrow 1-0 victory in the elimination final and then triumphed over the Premiers, Northern Storm, the following week.

The Wolves are now set to face the Coffs Coast Tigers in the Grand Final, scheduled to kick off at 7 pm on Saturday, September 16, at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

This remarkable year has seen the football club achieve unprecedented success, with their reserve grade team also making it to the Grand Final, set to commence at 2:30 pm.

The Wolves’ reserve grade team dominated the competition, finishing as runaway leaders with an impressive 15-point lead, and further solidifying their prowess by winning their semi-final 3-2.

Knott reflected on the stellar year at the football club.

“The club has performed well again this season with four teams making grand finals this weekend after last season having five.

“As the club and the sport continues to grow, so does how we make it more affordable and enjoyable for the future footballers on the North Coast, which is the challenge all clubs face I’m sure.

“Woolgoolga wishes all clubs competing this weekend all the very best, go the Wolves,” chanted Knott.

