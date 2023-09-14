Local runners win eleventh C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival



THE eleventh C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival took place at Coffs Harbour Showground on Sunday.

This year the event attracted over 1200 runners from across the state who ran around the shady Coffs Creek.

This was one of the largest turnouts in the event’s history.

This year’s event consisted of the traditional 21.1km Half Marathon, 10km, 5km and 3km Family Fun Run/Walk as well as the 36.1km challenge.

A course change for the 21.1km Half Marathon and 10km Fun Run to include more of the Botanical Gardens was well received by participants who enjoyed the views and paths around Coffs Creek.

Event Director Keelan Birch, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour who organise the running festival, spoke about the event

“This year the C.ex Group Coffs Running Festival was our largest yet with 1,200 runners!

“The Coffs Showground was packed with runners from across NSW who came together for an amazing celebration of running.

“We are pleased to say that thanks to a successful event and support from sponsors we will be donating more than $50,000 to local kids charities.”

There were a number of standout local performances.

In the Beachside Radiology Half Marathon 21.1km, Coffs Harbour locals Isaiah Koopmans and Shannon O’Hara took the honours.

Both are accomplished runners and triathletes with Isaiah finishing in 1:18:54 and Shannon O’Hara in 1:29:40.

Adam Mainey from Port Macquarie came in second in 1:19:39 with Paul Woodhouse from Dorrigo finishing third in 1:21:02 in the men’s half marathon.

Several men’s age category records were also broken in the half marathon including Paul Woodhouse achieving a new 60-69 year course record by over eight minutes and Bruce Meder of Coffs Harbour achieving a new 70-79 year course record by over fourteen minutes in 1:38:23!

Jen Mcdermott was only 20 seconds behind the ladies winner Shannon, running 1:300:00 flat for second place and a new 50-59 year course record.

Jess Dougherty from Woolgoolga rounded out the top three ladies finishing in 1:32:32

In the Baringa Private Hospital 10km men’s race Coffs Harbour local and recent youth Commonwealth Games representative Daniel Williams was first across the line in 34:54 with Robert Fish from Port Macquarie hot on his heels in 2nd in 35:31.

Jacob Blencowe, who completed 10km, 21.1km and 5km, impressively came third in the men’s with 38:05.

Nicole Feain from Woolgoolga was the ladies winner, crossing the line in 41:43.

Lilli Smyth from Coffs Harbour came in second in 43:26 and Tori Maxwell rounded out the ladies top three, finishing in 43:40.

In the Southern Cross University 5km speedsters Kyle Mcintosh and Ben Burridge were first and second both running under 18 mins with 17:17 and 17:41 respectively.

Bram Seamer came third in the men’s race in 18:56.

In the ladies, the winner was young Macie Mcdermott in 20:28 which is very quick for an under 12-year-old.

Alison Howle came in second in 21:49 and Alina Hill of Coffs Harbour finished third in 21:59.

The combined Coffs Coast Kia 36.1km Nyami and Jaanybarr of the Creek involved runners completing the 10km, then the 21km and finally the 5km.

A new record was set in the men’s race with Jacob Blencowe completing all three legs in 2:24:04 and earning the title of Garluunnggi Buluunggal-gundi Jaanybarr (First male of the Creek).

Jamie Stammers and Mark Garner of Coffs Harbour both had a strong final 5km distance to finish second and third in 2:32:33 and 2:38:22 respectively.

The ladies race was very close with Heather Hozack of Woolgoolga leading into the final 5km distance but Annabelle Swainston of Coramba finished stronger.

Annabelle completed the three distances in 2:58:14 to earn the title of Garluunnggi Buluunggal-gundi Nyami (First female of the Creek) and Heather came in second in 2:59:07. Lauren Hodge of Coffs Harbour came third in the ladies in 3:30:04.

Further results for the C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival can be found at coffsrunfestival.com

“Congratulations goes out to all participants who completed the C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival and thank you to all our sponsors, supporters and volunteers who made it happen!” said Keelan.