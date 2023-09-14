Former Coffs Suns junior makes Australian Opals debut

SHE has represented her country at junior level.

Now Isla Juffermans has made her childhood dream come true by making her debut for the Australian Opals.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior made her senior national team debut on the Opals recent tour of China, where they played a five-game series against the Chinese women’s national team.

The Opals debutant said it was the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

“It was a really special experience, not only just to put on the green and gold, but to be playing for the Opals which was always such a big dream of mine,” she said.

Juffermans recalled the exciting moment she first stepped on the court for the Opals.

“It was the second game, and it was pretty nerve racking, but the adrenaline got me going,” she said.

Her ascension to the senior national team comes on the back of outstanding performances playing for Australian junior teams.

The 18-year-old was one of her team’s best players at the recent FIBA Under 19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain.

She also represented her country at last year’s FIBA Under 17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

Juffermans follows in the footsteps of another former Coffs Harbour Suns junior, Kristy Wallace, who has played for the Opals over the past two years.

By Aiden BURGESS