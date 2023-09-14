Comets Harbour Comets teams win grand finals

THE COFFS Harbour Comets have had a great grand final day at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, with the club’s reserve grade and League Tag teams winning their respective premierships.

The Comets reserve grade side had a 24-22 win against this season’s minor premiers the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

The Comets won the premiership the hard way, coming from fourth spot on the ladder to win all four of their finals matches to lift the trophy.

Comets player coach Blair Blanchette said his Comets side had put in the extra effort needed to triumph in the biggest game of the year.

“What we spoke about before the game was, we call them one percenters, and we say that we have 100 percent in us, but we say we have 50 percent more, and to push that extra 50 percent, and those one percenters are just pushing that bit further and that’s how we got it today, we kept that energy up,” he said.

“I moved away for a little while and came back this year, and we bought a few of the boys back that weren’t here last year, and there’s a lot of locals in this side which makes the win so much better.”

The premiership winner said it was an unreal experience to play in a grand final at such a large venue.

“It was unreal, and when we play on the other grounds you can’t really hear the crowd, but I’m telling you now, the Woolgoolga end was absolutely a menace to play against, they were really giving it to us,” he said.

The Coffs Harbour Comets League Tag team also won their grand final in the first premiership decider of the day.

The Comets hoisted the premiership trophy after a 30-6 win against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

The Comets side won 12 of their 15 games on the way to winning this year’s premiership.

The Comets women also successfully defended the premiership they won last year.

The Coffs Harbour Comets finished runners up in the Under 18s competition, with the Macksville Sea Eagles taking out the premiership with a 50-12 win against the Comets.

The Comets Under 18s finished second on the ladder during the home and away season, and were the only team to have beaten the Sea Eagles this season, who finished as minor premiers.

By Aiden BURGESS