Equestrienne Chloe O’Neill competes with her beloved one-eyed thoroughbred, Daisy

EQUESTRIENNE Chloe O’Neill, a Coffs Senior College Year 12 student, is off to compete at Sydney International Equestrian Centre (SIEC)’s Equimillion event on the October long weekend (Saturday 30 September – Monday 2 October 2023).

Chloe’s partner is her beloved Daisy, a one-eyed and 100-percent trusting thoroughbred.

Having had her poorly eye removed just 22 months ago, Daisy has doubled down on trusting Chloe’s judgement, and the pair have flourished.

“It’s like she’s saying, ‘If you point me at it, I trust you’,” Chloe told News Of The Area.

With hours of patient training, the rapport has given Chloe the confidence to go for the ambitious goal of competing at Equimillion at SIEC, the stadium used for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

Equimillion is an event exclusively for retired thoroughbred racehorses across disciplines of eventing, showjumping, dressage and show horse.

“We’re entered for showjumping and eventing, which includes cross country.”

Initially Chloe was disappointed, believing the costs involved were prohibitive.

“The entry fee wasn’t manageable for me unless I had help, but Mum said, ‘If you raise the money, I’ll take you’.”

She turned to her employers, Coffs Race Course, for support, where she works two mornings a week, getting up at 3am to work in the stables before setting off to school.

“I was afraid I was being selfish asking for help with the fees but I spoke with a trainer who said, ‘If you’re serious, go for sponsorship’, so I did.”

Through sponsorship Chloe and Daisy, also known by her racing name of Another Target, have raised the entry fee and a little bit on top to cover the camping fees on site.

The sponsorship is thanks to Joe Jenick – a previous owner/trainer of Daisy, Kris and Jim Jarvis – horse trainers at Coffs Harbour Racing, the Coffs Harbour Race Course and Emma and Noel Mayfield-Smith.

Having competed at a major event at Tamworth earlier in the year and placing third, the pair reckon they are on form for giving it their best.

Perhaps it was through the gradual recovery process that sealed their bond, Chloe suggested.

“After the operation Daisy had to wear a patch under her eye veil, keeping it covered for nearly six months.

“I was concerned as she’s always been a highly strung horse, but she has so much work ethic and she’s really willing, which was a big relief for me.”

During her recuperation Chloe would just hang out with Daisy in the paddock and walk up and down the hill together to retain muscle.

“I used my voice to tell her where to go and she just followed me.

“People are really surprised I am eventing a one-eyed horse but she has been faultless,” she said.

“I’m so excited for Equimillion…over the moon…it’s really crazy to me that we’ll be competing at SIEC.”

Chloe is supported by In the Saddle, an equestrian clothing brand supplying youth rider apparel.

By Andrea FERRARI