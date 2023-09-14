Coffs duo win sport aerobics national title

BROOKLYN Leonard and Paris Warncken are once again the queens of Australian sport aerobics.

The dynamic duo won the Adult International Duo event at the FISAF Australia National Championships on the Gold Coast.

The Coffs Harbour pair were also selected to represent Australia at the FISAF International World Sport Aerobics and Fitness Championships to be held in Belgium next month.

The pair finished fifth in the Adult Duo Final at last year’s World Championships in the Czech Republic.

The newly crowned national champions train at B Wild Fitness & Sport Aerobics, and coach their junior team members who competed at the National Championships.

Brooklyn Leonard explained what made her and Paris Warncken such a great duo.

“Paris and myself have been training together for around fifteen years,” she said.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we know when to pass each other.

“We make such a great duo because we are both on the same level, we help each other out in parts we need to.

“My weaknesses are Paris’s strengths, and my strengths are Paris’s weaknesses, so it is a perfect match!

“We have won eleven national titles together, and we won by a fair bit this year, as we got all 1’s across the board which is the highest you can get.”

By Aiden BURGESS