Woolgoolga Wolves roar to glory and claim first-ever Premier League title after 52 years

THEIR 52-year-long wait has finally come to an end.

Woolgoolga United Football Club has etched its name into history by clinching the North Coast Football Premier League title for the very first time.

The Woolgoolga Wolves ended an emphatic season with a resounding 3-0 victory over the Coffs Coast Tigers in the Men’s Premier League grand final, held at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium last Saturday.

The Wolves opened the scoring after ten minutes with a goal of ‘Total Football’, a sweeping move across the pitch that began with their goalkeeper and flowed seamlessly through nearly the entire team.

The play culminated with Jacob Vidler sprinting down the right wing and delivering a pinpoint cross to James Gorrie, who instinctively slotted the ball into the net.

This historic triumph marked the club’s maiden grand final victory in North Coast Football’s premier competition – a remarkable statistic considering Woolgoolga United FC’s founding back in 1971.

The second goal came in the 55th minute when ‘fox in the box’ Daniel Latinemic pounced on a loose ball and expertly nodded into the net.

James Palmer delivered the final blow in the 88th minute, calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper from close range.

The Wolves controlled the match, allowing the Tigers to have possession in their own half but denying them space and ultimately many opportunities when they crossed the halfway line.

It was a day of triumph for the men in blue, as their Reserve Grade team had secured their own grand final victory earlier in the day.

Club president Peter Knott couldn’t contain his emotions as he reflected on this momentous achievement.

“The club has waited 52 years for a single premiership, but to achieve dual premierships in the same season is something truly special, not just for the club but for the entire Woolgoolga community,” expressed Knott.

The Woolgoolga Wolves Reserve Grade team was undoubtedly the standout of 2023, earning the titles of Premiers and Champions.

However, for the First Grade, the road to grand final victory was anything but easy.

After finishing third in the league, they battled their way through the elimination final against Coffs City United winning 1-0.

Just one week later, they overcame the 2023 Premiers, Northern Storm, with a convincing 2-0 victory in the preliminary final.

And they saved their best for last, defeating the Coffs Coast Tigers 3-0, capping off a remarkable three-week journey through the finals, where they scored six goals and conceded none.

