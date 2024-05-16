Young activists mobilise against homelessness in Coffs Harbour



THE Community Union Defense League (CUDL) and the Australian Communist Party will collaborate for a rally on May 19 at Coffs Central Square to call for action on the ongoing housing crisis in the region.

The rally, being held in the aim of galvanising everyday citizens in the battle against the housing crisis, is part of a series of actions running across the Mid North Coast that weekend.



Zeek Mattarollo, a member of the grassroots CUDL organisation, is one young man dedicated to combating the housing crisis in his community.

“This is an issue that affects us keenly, as through our multi-year street kitchen program we have realised the escalating nature of the problem,” Mr Mattarollo said.

The young activist highlighted how the ongoing housing crisis disproportionately affects the most vulnerable members of the community.

He added that, with skyrocketing mortgage rates and unattainable rents, the crisis is a stark reality for too many.

“As a young activist on the Coffs Coast, I believe our rally presents a compelling story that sheds light on the young radical politics emerging in response to this pressing issue.”

“Additionally, it showcases the collective efforts of student and worker activism and the solidarity we’ve built with those who are often marginalised and misunderstood in Coffs Harbour.

“Our rally isn’t just about statistics; it’s about standing together against a system that favours profit over people.

“Every family struggling to keep a roof over their heads deserves our solidarity and our action.”

Mr Mattarollo said he refuses to accept a future where the “dream of homeownership is out of reach for the many while benefiting the few”.

By Andrew VIVIAN