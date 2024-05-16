Hot Rods make a splash in Woolgoolga



‘RAIN supreme’ was the witty motto quipped and adopted by the Mid North Coast Hot Rod Club (MNCHR) during the club’s 23rd annual ‘Lazy Winter Run’ in Woolgoolga last weekend.

It was a solidly wet weekend for the club’s major event of the year, but not even torrential rain could take away from the colour and excitement of the Show and Shine event on Saturday morning at the Woolgoolga Diggers Club.



The club welcomed 80 fantastic hot rod and custom cars to the car park.

“It is a magnificent sight watching a steady line of burbling vehicles rolling into town and parking up one by one,” Bruce Sanders from the Mid North Coast Hot Rod Club told News Of The Area.

“Kids are fascinated by the old cars and just love the cool things like running boards and open roadsters.

“Yes, rain it did, and it seemed to not let up all weekend; however, the activities prevailed no matter.

“Sadly, the crowd numbers were down as would be expected, but a few brave car lovers held their brollies and wandered through the display enjoying the custom paint and chromed engines.

“We had a great number of entries to the event, over 100 participants, which was terrific,” said Bruce.

Some of the local members won major trophies this year judged by a panel of their peers.

Steve Ridge won best T-Bucket.

Mike Parker took out two major awards with his stunning 36 Ford Coupe.

Local business owner Mitch Crowthers from Bananacoast Batteries won the Woolgoolga Diggers Choice award for his Model A Tudor.

The Tudor is Mitch’s first ever car build, and this was its first event.

“The owner/founder/namesake of Mick Wilkins Motorsport sponsored the trophy for Best Engineered and hand made a stunning trophy,” said Bruce.

Mick’s business does the specialist registrations for the Australian Street Rod Federation.

He also inspected the vehicles in the Diggers car park in the pouring rain.

Club President Darren Bromell told NOTA, “The run seems to be gaining a reputation for being fun and family-friendly and we look forward to next year’s event going ahead rain, hail or shine.

“Participants have rebooked their cabins at the park ready and eager for next year.

“Our next event is our monthly Coffee Run to the Woolgoolga Diggers Club helicopter car park on the third weekend of each month from 9am – all cool vehicles are welcome and it’s free.”

Arriving on Friday the Rodders set up home at Darlington Beach Resort where they camped for the three-day event.

“It’s a great venue, we love it,” said Darren.

By Andrea FERRARI

