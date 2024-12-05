1/19 Twenty-Second Avenue, Sawtell is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



1/19 Twenty-Second Avenue, Sawtell

Price: $689,000

Beds: 2, Bath: 1, Car: 1

THIS delightful Sawtell beachside ground floor unit is perfect for those wanting low maintenance living so close to the beach.

Wake up to the sound of the waves and decide if you will stay in for breakfast or take a short stroll around the corner to the Hilltop Shop Café or even walk a little further down to 1st Avenue Sawtell, with more café options.

You will be surprised by the size of the light and bright open plan living and dining room positioned at the front of the unit which overlooks the tree lined sand dunes across the road. Enjoy direct access from the living space to the front patio which is the perfect sunny spot to sit with a morning cuppa listening to the sounds of the ocean and enjoying the sea breezes, while you decide if you will take a leisurely stroll, have a surf or a swim after simply walking across the street, down the path and onto beautiful Murrays Beach.

The adjacent kitchen was renovated a few years ago with pleasing cream cupboards that accentuate the exposed brick throughout.

There is a two-door pantry, Westinghouse electric oven and enough bench and cupboard space.

The unit is one of only four in the complex and features two good sized bedrooms, both with carpet, fans and built-in robes.

They are perfectly positioned off the hallway, on either side of the original bathroom that admittedly needs some work such as a new vanity, but there is the bonus of a space saving shower over the bath, and a separate toilet.

For parking there is the lock up single garage right next to the unit, which not only offers storage for the surf boards, but provides a buffer zone from the other two rear units.

Live in, lease out or maybe Air BnB over the holiday periods for extra income to pay for a getaway of your own, but let’s face it, this unit will make you feel like you are on a holiday every day, especially being a hop skip and jump from beautiful Murrays Beach.

Get ready to embrace the beachside lifestyle and quite simply live the dream!

