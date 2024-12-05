Art with Heart celebrates nature at the Phoenix Gallery



THE district’s visual art scene is buzzing with anticipation as Art with Heart Nambucca Valley prepares for the opening of their annual art exhibition.

The exhibition, “Celebrating Nature”, will showcase the talents of local artists with disabilities and open at the Phoenix Gallery in Bowraville on Saturday 7 December from 10am to 1pm, with the exhibition running until late January.



The spotlight is on Barbara Mott, Kristine Reynolds and Carmel Mott, whose works have been lovingly crafted at Galeria Macksville under the guidance of Phoenix art facilitator Nelli Gallop.

Artist Barbara Mott has recently won the People’s Choice Award in a national art competition for people with a disability run by Tamworth’s Challenge Community Services.

“These talented artists really enjoy their art practice,” Nelli Gallop told News Of The Area.

“They love to develop their own individual style of artistic expression and learn new skills and meeting weekly enables these artists to become more accomplished and produce these amazing artworks for everyone to enjoy.”

The exhibition is not only a celebration of artistic achievement but also a meaningful opportunity for the artists to share their creativity with the public and generate their own income.

Additionally, Art with Heart continues its tradition of giving back, donating 10 percent of artwork sales to a chosen charity.

This year, the Mujaay Ganma Foundation in Bowraville will benefit from the proceeds.

The Foundation supports locals in seed collection and raising native plants for vital bush regeneration projects with fitting links the exhibition theme ode to Celebrating Nature.

The event will also feature works from local artists Nick Warfield, Nelli Gallop and Sally Hook.

By Mick BIRTLES