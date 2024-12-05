Council to spend $17 million on Valla Urban Growth Area infrastructure



NAMBUCCA Valley Council has voted to allocate $17 million dollars to fund construction of water and sewerage infrastructure for the Valla Urban Growth Area (VUGA) project.

Council owns a 54 hectare (ha) landholding within the broader VUGA precinct.



According to Sea and Star Advisory, who were commissioned by Council to create a cost benefit analysis, the gross land area of the entire project is anticipated to be 380ha.

The precinct promises more than 700 residential dwellings, 150 industrial lots, 100 business premises, a school and a retirement village.

It is estimated the precinct will potentially support up to 1500 jobs.

Initial funding totalling $11.8 million was secured in 2019 from local, state and Commonwealth sources to deliver 7.74 ha of industrial land at the front of the estate, known as Stage 1.

The works began but were interrupted by COVID-era constraints.

Delays, coupled with price escalations, have meant that the funding secured in 2019 is no longer sufficient to deliver the project’s first stage.

According to Property Officer Andrea Baillie, Council has applied for new funding through the Federal Government’s Regional Precincts and Partnership Program – Precinct Delivery (RPPP) but is still waiting to hear if this application has been successful.

In the meantime, the project has been divided into two components: civil works to the industrial area, and water and sewerage infrastructure to the VUGA precinct.

The first component (civil works) has been funded with the initial grant but delivery of infrastructure to carry water and sewerage to and from the entire VUGA is estimated to cost $17 million.

“The project is now at a critical decision point for Council,” Ms Baillie told Council in her report.

“This component has not been funded.

“Without provision of water and sewerage to the property, Council cannot meet the funding requirements of delivery of the 7.74 ha of industrial land,” she argued.

Last Thursday evening’s vote by Council clears the way forward for the project to draw $5 million from Council’s Water Fund Reserve and $12 million from its Sewerage Fund Reserve to complete this component.

Five land parcels, each in relatively close proximity to the Pacific Highway, are wholly or partly in the scope of the Valla Urban Growth Area.

Council owns one of these parcels on Red Ash Road while the other four, at a total of 200 hectares, are privately owned.

“It is a big investment of our public money but when we go to the feds and ask for more money over this development, I think it looks good that we put our money where our mouth is,” Councillor Jenvey said in supporting the motion.

“In the long run I think people will be quite proud of what’s gone on there and my main priority is to get through the industrial stuff to get to the housing (that it will offer).”

Gumbaynngirr Elder and Councillor Martin Ballangarry described feeling saddened when recently visiting the site of the VUGA which had been the land of his relatives.

While he voted against the motion last Thursday, he acknowledged that the decision was out of his hands.

By Ned COWIE