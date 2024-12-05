Coffs Harbour CWA members busily crafting for Christmas Markets



BAKING, boiling, beading and generally being busy cooking and crafting, the Coffs Harbour Country Women’s Association (CWA) members are brewing up a big batch of goodies for their upcoming Christmas fundraiser.

The Christmas Markets on 13 and 14 December will see the CWA rooms on Dalley Street filled with homemade seasonal fare and hand-crafted gifts.

Total funds raised over the two days will go to the Love Your Sister charity founded by Samuel Johnson OAM.

Love Your Sister supports Precision Medicine and campaigns for all cancer patients whatever the cancer, regardless of location, income, or status.

They strive for getting targeted treatment and personalised medicine for every cancer patient rather than a “one size fits all” approach.

Since its inception in 2012, Love Your Sister has raised nearly $20 million for medical research.

Samuel Johnson OAM, is a Gold Logie-winning actor and Victorian Australian of the Year (2018).

He founded the charity, inspired by his sister’s passion to help others get the right treatment and medication after she was diagnosed.

Connie Johnson died from breast cancer in 2017.

“Samuel was the prime guest speaker at our CWA State Conference held in Coffs Harbour in May of this year,” Coffs Harbour CWA President Ros Hopwood told News Of The Area.

“When he was speaking, I looked around the room, which held around 700 members, observers and friends and many held tissues in hands, wiping away tears.

“In telling us about the work of the Love Your Sister charity his story had the ability to move many to cry and to laugh – a gifted speaker.

“Our Christmas Markets are a bit of a tradition in Coffs and we’re always well-supported so we look forward to opening our doors and welcoming the community in.”

By Andrea FERRARI

