10 Ella Close, Bonny Hills is on the market with Elders Lifestyle Group



10 Ella Close, Bonny Hills

Price: $869,000

Open: Saturday, 5 October, 10:00am – 10:30am or by appointment

IF you’re seeking a relaxed coastal lifestyle, look no further than this beautifully designed home at 10 Ella Close, Bonny Hills.

Ideally situated just a short stroll from the stunning Rainbow Beach and local amenities, this property offers a perfect blend of modern comforts and coastal living in one of the area’s most sought-after communities.

This meticulously crafted residence boasts three spacious bedrooms, including a master suite that features a walk-in robe and a stylish ensuite, providing a private oasis for relaxation.

The open-plan living and dining areas are bathed in natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

With sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor space to the north-facing alfresco area, this home is perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying the coastal breeze.

The contemporary kitchen is a true highlight, featuring elegant stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry and quality appliances, including a gas cooktop.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or someone who enjoys casual cooking, this kitchen is designed for both style and functionality.

Two additional bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes, share a sleek two-way bathroom, complete with a freestanding bath and luxurious floor-to-ceiling tiles.

For those who work from home, there is a dedicated office space near the kitchen that provides a quiet retreat for productivity.

The property is equipped with air conditioning in the living area and ceiling fans throughout for year-round comfort. The fully fenced, low-maintenance yard allows for easy upkeep, making it ideal for busy families or those looking to downsize.

Conveniently located just 550m from the popular patrolled Rainbow Beach, surf club, and cafes, you’ll enjoy everything Bonny Hills has to offer.

This home truly encapsulates the relaxed coastal lifestyle.

For those looking to make a sea change or invest in their dream home, 10 Ella Close is a must-see!

Contact Rosie Model on 0438 755 344.