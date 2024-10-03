95 Sirius Drive, Lakewood is on the market with LJ Hooker Laurieton

95 Sirius Drive, Lakewood

Open: Saturday, October at 11:30am.

Auction: Saturday, 5 October at 12:00pm.

3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car

WELCOME to this delightful home located on Sirius Drive in Lakewood.

This property offers a comfortable living environment with features designed for convenience and relaxation.

The spacious bedrooms come equipped with built-in robes, ensuring ample storage space for the entire family.

The split system air conditioning and ceiling fans provide comfort throughout the year, making this home a cozy retreat no matter the season.

Step outside to discover a fully fenced backyard that promises both privacy and security, perfect for children and pets to play freely.

The outdoor entertaining area is an ideal spot for hosting barbecues or enjoying a quiet evening under the stars. Imagine weekend gatherings with friends and family in this inviting space.

The property also includes a shed, adding extra storage space for gardening tools or hobby equipment, helping you keep the outdoor area neat and organized.

Lakewood is known for its friendly community atmosphere and access to excellent local amenities.

Enjoy leisurely strolls around the nearby parks and recreational facilities, offering picturesque views and opportunities for outdoor activities.

The home is conveniently close to shops and medical facilities, ensuring that all your daily needs are within easy reach.

Families will appreciate the proximity to quality schools and childcare centers, making daily routines simpler.

This charming home will be auctioned on-site on October 5 at 12 pm.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make this property yours – contact LJ Hooker Laurieton today to arrange a visit and see firsthand what makes this home so special.