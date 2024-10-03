Laurieton Stingrays take out 2024 Mid North Coast Womens Premiership



THE weather may have been grey, but the atmosphere at Port Regional Stadium was anything but as fans gathered to witness the thrilling conclusion of the 2024 local rugby league season.

Playing for glory on the day were the Laurieton Stingrays, who met the Wauchope Blues in the Mid North Coast Women’s Premiership (Women’s Tackle) Grand Final.

Fans were kept on the edge of their seats from the off, but it wasn’t until the 13th minute when the first points were scored as the Blues took a 2-0 lead through a Carissa Skinnikoff penalty conversion.

The Blues held their lead to the half time break, before the Stingrays launched their comeback early in the second stanza.

Stingrays winger Linda Kearns crossed the try line out wide, putting her team ahead for the first time in the match.

Despite missing the conversion, the Stingrays had seized the momentum and never looked back, hanging on to their 4-2 advantage until the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, Blues captain Belinda Anderson said the Stingrays had been “outstanding all year”.

“It was a great game of footy today and it just goes to show that defence wins games – it was pretty tight out there,” she said.

Anderson highlighted the growth of women’s football, expressing her hope for the expansion of the competition in the future.

Stingrays co-captain Nakita Binge also delivered a heartfelt speech which acknowledged the historic moment of Siobhan Wilson becoming the first female referee to officiate a Grand Final match in the competition.

“The Blues definitely didn’t go down without a fight,” Binge said.

“They gave us a run for our money, putting on some good shots. Thanks for a tough game.

“To our girls, we wanted this win from day dot and we knew if we kept putting in the effort and hard work we would come away with it.”

Binge also paid tribute to the Stingrays coaching staff, particularly coach Whitney ‘Craig Bellamy’ Smith for her guidance and leadership.

“We know our win today isn’t because of us as a team but because of your coaching,” Binge said.

“Thank you for putting in the commitment and dedication, and showing us how to get to this point.”

There was more to celebrate for the Stingrays, with Emily Wright named the Mid North Coast Women’s Premiership Player of the Grand Final.

By Kim AMBROSE

