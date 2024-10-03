Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders fall short in Grand Final clash



PORT Macquarie Regional Stadium was charged with energy on Saturday, 28 September as fans gathered to witness the Lake Cathie-Bonny Hill Raiders take on the Wingham Tigers in the Group 3 under 18 Grand Final.

With the stands filled, the stage was set for an intense match-up between two sides at the peak of their powers this season.

The Raiders came into the game hungry and looked to establish dominance from the kick off.

Their quick start paid off in the eighth minute when Timothy Broderick scored the first try of the game.

Tayte Gibson successfully kicked the conversion, giving the Raiders an early 6-0 lead.

The Tigers quickly returned fire however, with Brayden Livermore crossing the try line to get his side on the board.

Luke Croker’s pin-point conversion levelled the score at 6-6, with it all to play for as the halftime buzzer sounded.

The second half saw the Tigers come out with a renewed focus, taking control of the game with impressive tries from Lleyton Moore and Ricky Carrington.

Luke Croker’s accurate kicking skills further extended the Tigers’ lead to 16-6, placing Wingham within touching distance of the win.

With victory in sight, Croker sealed the deal with a decisive interception and try, securing an emphatic 22-6 Grand Final win.

Despite the loss, the Raiders displayed sportsmanship and grace in defeat.

Team captain Tayte Gibson exemplified this spirit by congratulating the Tigers on their victory and commending them for their strong performance throughout the season.

“You guys have been a great game all year and you got us at the end – well done,” he said.

Gibson also acknowledged Raiders coaching staff and his team mates, encouraging them to use the experience as motivation for the 2025 season.

In a post-match interview, Tigers captain Kyle Marron recognised the Raiders’ competitive spirit, particularly as this was their inaugural season in the Group 3 Under 18 competition.

“Your standard and consistency have been good all year, especially coming out from the 16s competition,” he said.

“It has been two each throughout the year so it has been a good arm wrestle – keep your heads up.”

Marron also praised the hard work ethic of his Tigers team.

“We started pre-season early and have been working hard all year.

“So to come away with the win is a great feeling.”

By Kim AMBROSE

