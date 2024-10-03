Utungun’s Gary Lee officially elected as Nambucca Valley Mayor



THE Nambucca Valley has elected a new council and a new mayor.

Gary Lee of Utungun was elected to the position of Mayor after securing 37 percent of first preference votes.



He was followed by Susan Jenvey of Labor with 26 percent, Lubjov Simpson on 20 percent and David Jones of the Greens on 16 percent.

Despite voters going to the polls on September 14, results were only formalised on Monday, 30 September.

“I am really humbled by the community who voted for me and the other councillors,” Mr Lee told News Of The Area at the official count of second preference votes on Monday.

“Over the next four years, we as a council have many tough decisions to make and I put listening to the concerns of the community and community consultation first and foremost in these choices.

“I hope to work with the elected councillors to achieve the best outcomes possible for the people of the Nambucca Valley,” he said.

After first preferences were distributed, the rules of NSW preferential voting system mean that the first candidate to reach 50 percent of votes is declared the winner, however counting of second and third preferences cannot begin for a full two weeks.

This is to allow for any residual mail-in ballots to be included in the count.

According to staff at Macksville’s Returning Officer’s Office, five full days of data entry saw every valid ballot uploaded to a central computer.

At 9.45 am on Monday just the press of a button produced a result in a few minutes.

Present at the Macksville Senior Citizens Centre to witness the official announcement were candidates Susan Jenvey and Ljubov Simson, who offered their congratulations and support to the newly declared Mayor.

The remainder of the new Nambucca Valley Council was formally announced on Tuesday afternoon and includes James Angel, Tamara Castle/McWilliam, Ljubov Simson, David Jones, Troy Vance, Martin Ballangarry, Jane Smith and Susan Jenvey.

By Ned COWIE