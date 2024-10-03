Twenty year milestone for the Bowraville Theatre Singers



THE Bowraville Theatre Singers have reached the significant milestone of delivering 20 years of captivating performances.

To celebrate turning 20 the choir will present a special concert featuring some of their favourite songs from over the years, a diverse range of pieces that audiences will no doubt love and recognise.



The journey began in 2004 when Yvonne Tredinnick placed an ad in the local paper, seeking individuals interested in forming a choir.

From these modest beginnings, the Singers quickly made a name for themselves, performing at concerts, eisteddfods, and even alongside the Coffs Harbour Orchestra.

Their venture into operettas started with Gilbert and Sullivan’s Trial by Jury in 2007, followed by a successful production of Oliver that included talented local children.

In 2008, Lissa Argue joined the group, taking over as Musical Director when Yvonne moved away from the district.

Lissa recruited Judith Herivel as the choir’s accompanist, and together they grew the choir, expanding to over 50 members and embracing a variety of musical styles, from jazz to classical and musicals to spirituals, all of which have regularly delighted sold out audiences.

“Notable highlights over the past 20 years include renowned concert pianist Simon Tedeschi joining the choir for two concerts, and themed performances such as a ‘60s celebration titled ‘The Five Years That Shook the World’, featuring 2BBB radio announcer and international successful songwriter John Vallins as narrator,” Lissa told News Of The Area.

“Our Tuesday night rehearsals have become more than just practice sessions, they’re a space where magic happens. “We come together to share our love of music, the day falls away, and the joy of beautiful music and complex harmonies fill the soul.”

The Bowraville Theatre Singers 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert will take place on Saturday, 12 October at 2pm in the Bowraville Theatre.

By Mick BIRTLES