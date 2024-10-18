162 Camden Head Road, Camden Head is on the market with Elders



162 Camden Head Road, Camden Head

Auction: On-site Saturday 26 October at 1:30pm

PERCHED on the Camden Head peninsula, “Dooragan” draws inspiration from its natural surroundings, embodying the true essence of organic design.

Just wait until you see the magnificent views stretching from the Pacific Ocean to Gogleys Lagoon, North Brother Mountain, and Dooragan National Park.

Spanning three accessible levels the use of eco-friendly materials such as hardwood, stone, glass, concrete, and brass seamlessly integrate with the landscape.

A four-person elevator is installed for added convenience.

Make your way up the external concrete staircase to a sun-drenched deck and be welcomed indoors to high ceilings and exquisite parquetry floors tracking throughout.

A Coco Republic Tillary Chandelier sets the tone for the sophisticated aesthetic that awaits.

Discover an office with bespoke walnut cabinetry, porcelain-tiled bathroom, laundry, powder room, two bedrooms with custom robes, and an edgy media room/fourth bedroom decorated in dark hues.

The upper level is where the magic happens – expanses of glass capture northern light and frame a picture-perfect panorama across the hinterland, and beyond.

As the sun rises over the ocean a pink glow blankets the mountains.

The stunning marble kitchen features a curved island with scalloped accents, semi-matte black cabinetry, high-end integrated appliances, and an impressive butler’s pantry.

Living and dining spaces open fully onto outdoor entertaining overlooking the lagoon – a vantage point for mesmerising sunsets.

Fine tune your mixology skills from the chic built in bar and cosy up by the double-sided fireplace, cleverly separating the lounge area from the ultimate parent retreat with a lavish ensuite and custom dressing room.

On the lower level is a double garage, rumpus/gym, and climate controlled walk-in wine cellar.

Relax around the fire pit area or escape to the private backyard with a cabana and wraparound deck, all surrounded by native gardens.

Sustainability is key with inverter solar panels, insulation, water tank, solar hot water, block-out blinds, and automated shutters for maximum energy efficiency.

Situated in the hidden gem of Dunbogan, just minutes stroll to sheltered Pilot Beach and within easy reach of vibrant cafes, boutique shops, alfresco eateries and the iconic Camden Haven River.

Laurieton is approximately six kilometres away, Port Macquarie a scenic 40-minute drive.

A rare and exceptional opportunity to embrace a true connection with nature in a coveted coastal location.

Leading up to auction day, this property will be open for inspection each Friday 5:00-5:30pm and Saturdays 1:00–1:30pm, or by appointment

Agents: Stewart O’Brien (0409 707 441) and Luke Martin (0408 598 029).