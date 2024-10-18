Letter to the Editor: Support locals



DEAR News Of The Area,

LOCAL National Party MP Gurmesh Singh is to be commended for supporting North Coast dairy farmers in State Parliament.

He argued that the decision to terminate the supply of Norco milk products to North Coast hospitals was wrong and was “made by a faceless bureaucrat” in Sydney.

The totally misguided State government decision to build multi-storey residential buildings on the Jetty Foreshore land was also “made by a faceless bureaucrat” in Sydney.

In the recent council poll of residents, almost 70 percent agreed this land should not be developed as it is vital recreation land needed by a rapidly growing population.

With such overwhelming support against development on the Foreshore, it is reasonable to expect that Mr Singh would support local residents by getting up in parliament and mustering support to overturn this disastrous decision.

Has this happened?

No, it has not.

He is, in fact, supporting the decision of the faceless bureaucrat in Sydney.

Coffs Harbour residents need better representation… we no longer need to be controlled by the National Party and its backers.

We don’t need someone with a vested interest or who believes their point of view is better than the people they are paid to represent.

We need our MP and councillors to listen to far and away the majority of the people… and to represent their views both within and outside State parliament and Coffs Council.

Regards,

Kevin MONTGOMERY,

North Boambee Valley.