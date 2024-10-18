Teens charged following multiple alleged break and enters



TWO teens have been charged following alleged break and enters in the Nambucca Valley.

About 5.20am on Saturday, 12 October officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were responding to reports of a break and enter at a property on Zingara Close, Nambucca Heads, where it’s alleged a vehicle was stolen.

Police sighted a white Hyundai Sonata sedan travelling on Giinagay Way, North Macksville.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle; however, when it failed to stop as directed a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle stopped a short time later on Cockburns Lane, Warrell Creek, after the vehicle caught alight.

Four occupants exited the vehicle with three running from the scene.

A 14-year-old boy remained at the scene after suffering a medical episode.

He was assisted by police before he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Macksville Hospital for further assessment.

The NSW Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze; however, the car was destroyed.

Following his release from the hospital, the boy was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station.

He was charged with multiple offences.

About 7.50am that same day, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy, after he was observed walking along the Pacific Highway, Eungai Creek.

He was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged with multiple offences.

Both were refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Children’s Court on Sunday 13 October.