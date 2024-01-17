29 Tallean Road, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



29 Tallean Road, Nelson Bay

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

Price $879,000

ENJOY the ambience and serenity of living amongst the treetops, but still relax with the easy living of a low maintenance yard, security of double brick construction, and practicality of functional design.

With a picturesque outlook over the gum trees in one direction, and water views in the other, this is a rare chance to escape the feel of suburbia and yet, still be close to shops, beaches, and everything that Nelson Bay has to offer.

A clever floor-plan means that the ground floor can be closed off separately, and is leased to a wonderful tenant, while you utilise the home upstairs.

Alternatively, unlock the doors and combine this area into the rest of the property, converting into a large family home.

Property summary:

* Modern/renovated kitchens and bathrooms in both the main house and the flat downstairs.

* Upstairs: Two bedrooms and an office, living area, dining, kitchen, two outdoor living areas and of course those beautiful views.

* Downstairs: One bedroom, combined lounge/dining, kitchenette, and laundry (laundry has separate accesses for the house and the flat).

* The apartment downstairs is leased to a tenant (on an expired lease) at $330 per week.

