29 Tallean Road Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



29 Tallean Road Nelson Bay

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

Price: $859,000

IT’S got it all – water views, a leafy bushland setting, rental income and close to Nelson Bay centre!

Beautiful Tallean Road enjoys the best of both worlds.

A quiet leafy street, but at the same time just a short walk to Nelson Bay town centre, golf, bowling, tennis clubs, restaurants and shopping.

The home is well designed, with the main bedroom located downstairs boasts a modern ensuite, private living area and kitchenette.

This clever floor plan is perfect for use as separate accommodation, and the current owner has leased this area independent of the main house.

The wonderful current tenant would love to stay on, and the property can be sold with or without existing tenancies.

Alternatively, unlock the doors and combine this area into the rest of the property, converting into a large family home.

Upstairs are two more bedrooms, a study, living/dining area, renovated kitchen, full bathroom, and a large outdoor (undercover) entertaining area.

As well as the picturesque bushland vista that is enjoyed from the ground floor, this level boasts a water view to the north.

Other features include double brick construction, enclosed carport, gas heating connections and gas cooktop.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a home that offers such a unique living experience.

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate at sales@nelsonbayrealestate.com.au or 02 4981 2655.

