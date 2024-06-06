32 Lake Ridge Drive, Kew is on the market with One Agency North Haven



32 Lake Ridge Drive, Kew

Price: $1,899,000

4 bed, 2 bath, 5 car

2.66 Acres

Inspection by private appointment

IF privacy, tranquillity, and an elegant retreat lifestyle is what you seek then this immaculate single level home has it all.

This home is filled with natural light, creating an ever-present connection to the outdoors, which is an integral part of this home’s charm.

Offering the ultimate alfresco sanctuary with BBQ area plus an undercover dining area overlooking the pool.

This beautifully landscaped property gives you the sense of seclusion, set on a 2.66 acre parcel with mature, colourful gardens, four bedrooms, three living areas, two bathrooms, and triple garage will tick all your boxes.

The property features a stylish entrance gate and sealed driveway, an undercover double carport, vaulted ceilings throughout, and an expansive open-plan living area.

The luxurious master bedroom impresses with an ensuite and walk-in robe.

Relax with the cosy wood burning fireplace, and cook to your heart’s content with a gourmet kitchen, gas cooker and full butler’s pantry.

An undercover outdoor alfresco area overlooks the inground pool, while a large walk around verandah offers ample space to enjoy the ambience.

Set in a lovely quiet neighbourhood with plenty of wildlife, amazing bird life and colourful, lush gardens.

Sounds inviting?

Come and see what is beyond the front gates!

Contact One Agency North Haven.

