332 Pindimar Road, Tea Gardens is on the market with River Realty



332 Pindimar Road, Tea Gardens

5 bed, 2 bath, 6 car

Auction Preview

LOCATED atop a ridge, this 129-acre estate offers a serene haven or a tranquil holiday escape.

This custom-built country homestead, featuring five bedrooms and wrap-around verandas, provides an idyllic setting for soaking in the panoramic views of vast and undulating bushland. With every corner crafted for comfort and elegance, it presents a brilliant opportunity for those yearning for a lifestyle change.

This magnificent property promises a retreat where peace and nature blend seamlessly with stylish modern living.

Nestled along the pristine waters of Port Stephens, Tea Gardens is a haven for those seeking a peaceful retreat, yet conveniently close to the vibrant hubs of Maitland and Newcastle.

It boasts stunning natural landscapes, from sun-kissed beaches to lush green bushlands, offering a plethora of outdoor activities.

With a tight-knit community and local amenities that cater to everyday needs, Tea Gardens presents an idyllic lifestyle where tranquillity meets convenience.

Contact Tom Woods at tom.woods@riverrealty.com.au or 0467 712 883.

