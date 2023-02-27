413 The Branch Lane, The Branch is on the market with R & R Property

413 The Branch Lane, The Branch

4 bed/2 bath/100 acres

Price: $1,500,000 – $1,600,000

LOCATED an hour from Newcastle and only 30 minutes from the pristine waters of the Mid Coast and Port Stephens, this central location offers rural living within easy reach of the city and coast.

The family homestead was built eight years ago combining the perfect balance of modern luxuries with old farmhouse charm.

The home is impressive from the minute you step into the grand hallway with hardwood jarrah flooring, high ceilings and feature fretwork.

No expense has been spared in ensuring family comfort and luxury with the expansive home. Featuring four large bedrooms, all with French doors and three of which have built-ins.

The master bedroom boasts dual-aspect windows, generous ensuite and WIR.

An additional study presents the perfect space to work from home or is large enough to be a fifth bedroom.

Incorporated with a family bathroom consisting of a sizable shower, freestanding bath and floor-to-ceiling tiles all tastefully in a neutral pallet.

The living and dining areas are light-filled and flow effortlessly to the heart of the home – the feature kitchen.

Showcasing a Falcon Kitchener Dual Fuel Cooker, farmhouse sink, stone benchtops and ample custom cabinetry, it is a standout!

There are full views from the open plan living area across to the in-ground saltwater swimming pool surrounded by a timber deck, lush lawns and a kids swing area!

It’s the perfect location to position the BBQ and spend the warmer months.

Additional features include ducted air conditioning, ceiling fans, slow combustion fire, motorised blinds, plantation shutters, 40 panel/13kw solar panel system.

Externally the property features an extensive concrete drive alongside the house, with room enough for multiple vehicles or the caravan and boat.

A three-bay machinery shed with additional lockup area, power and plumbing provides a workshop space and enough undercover storage for all your farming equipment.

The land combines native Australian bushland with cleared pastures.

Ready for the hobby farmer, the fully fenced property with internal paddocks and multiple water sources incorporating four dams and The Branch River on the rear of the boundary is the perfect location for a few cattle, horses and the chook pen.

Your rural lifestyle awaits!

Enjoy the tree-change lifestyle within a commutable distance to the major areas.

Call Rikki-Lee today for more information or to book an inspection on 0427 658 146.