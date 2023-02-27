Influx of talent and experience a major boost for Tea Gardens and Myall River Rugby League Hawks

AFTER three years in the rugby league wilderness the Tea Gardens Hawks/Myall River Junior Hawks RLFC are on a mission in 2023.

Having languished at the bottom of the table in the Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference D Grade competition in recent seasons, the Hawks are banking on the club’s youth policy and an influx of local talent to resurrect its playing stocks.

The Hawks’ stalwart secretary Neil Reynolds told News Of The Area, “The only way for our club is up.

“That is our motto for the season and we hope the experience gained by our youthful men’s team last year holds us in good stead when the competition kicks off after Easter,” Mr Reynolds said.

The Hawks will field a Men’s D Grade team and a Ladies League Tag side in the Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference this season plus Myall River Under 8, Under 10 and Under 12 junior sides in the Newcastle and Maitland Junior League competition.

A big plus for the Hawks is the acquisition of experienced coaching coordinator Chris Keenan and new men’s coach Chad Redman for the 2023 season.

Redman, a former Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans hooker, takes over the coaching reins after playing for the Cessnock Goannas in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

The club boasts a fine crop of young talent that includes powerful prop Jyson Wolfram, back rower Braith Cotterill, dashing fullback Ben Woolard, utility Ryan Saunders, sharp backs Alex Sinclair and James Sinclair and talented lock/five eighth Brendan Robinson who have turned in consistent displays.

Wolfram, Cotterill, Woolard, Saunders and Robinson are all graduates of the premiership-winning Myall River Under 14s team on the Hawks’ honour roll and form the nucleus of a capable men’s squad.

The Hawks train Tuesdays and Thursdays at their home base at Myall Park with Juniors at 5pm and Seniors from 6pm.

Mr Reynolds, who has served the club as a player-official since 1998, said there would be no costs involved for any Hawks players in 2023.

“We hope to boost our numbers in the junior and senior ranks and are excited with the progress of the Myall Park facilities redevelopment,” he said.

“Stage 1 of the redevelopment work which includes a new referees room and canteen are on track to be completed before the season opener in late April,” Mr Reynolds added.

For further information contact Neil Reynolds on 0417 226 619.

By Chris KARAS