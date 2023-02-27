Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts

Winners Geoff Smith and Brad Victor with runners up Kay Jones and Graeme Bramley.

RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 23 February.

Winners: Geoff Smith and Brad Victor.

Runners Up: Kay Jones and Graeme Bramley.

Ladies Highest Score: Marion Smith with a great score of 160.

Men’s Highest Score: Matt Pierson-152.

Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm.

Darts start 7pm sharp.

Darts are available on the night if needed.

Everyone is welcome to play.

By John EDWARDS

