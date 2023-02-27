Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 27, 2023 Winners Geoff Smith and Brad Victor with runners up Kay Jones and Graeme Bramley. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 23 February. Winners: Geoff Smith and Brad Victor. Runners Up: Kay Jones and Graeme Bramley. Ladies Highest Score: Marion Smith with a great score of 160. Men’s Highest Score: Matt Pierson-152. Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm. Darts start 7pm sharp. Darts are available on the night if needed. Everyone is welcome to play. By John EDWARDS