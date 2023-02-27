RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 23 February.

Winners: Geoff Smith and Brad Victor.

Runners Up: Kay Jones and Graeme Bramley.

Ladies Highest Score: Marion Smith with a great score of 160.

Men’s Highest Score: Matt Pierson-152.

Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm.

Darts start 7pm sharp.

Darts are available on the night if needed.

Everyone is welcome to play.

By John EDWARDS