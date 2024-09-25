56 Panorama Drive, Bonny Hills is on the market with Elders



56 Panorama Drive, Bonny Hills

Price: $1,120,000

NESTLED on the crest of Panorama Drive, this chic split-level residence offers an elevated living experience.

Revel in the allure of two distinct living spaces and four spacious bedrooms, with the master featuring a charmingly renovated ensuite and a private deck providing picturesque views of lush greenery and the ocean.

The home’s additional outdoor spaces, including two decks, offer more ocean vistas cascading from the kitchen and dining area, providing an ideal setting to bask in the scenery, enjoy a refreshing sea breeze, or host delightful BBQ gatherings.

The expansive backyard invites you to customise the space as you desire.

The recently upgraded main bathroom exudes a spa-like ambiance with a deep bathtub and a soothing colour palette.

A modern kitchen, separate dining area, and a cosy fireplace complete the ensemble of high-quality features that make this residence a must-see.

Conveniently situated within walking distance of beautiful beaches, charming cafes, and a dedicated medical precinct, this property boasts a prime location.

With Port Macquarie just a 25-minute drive away, accessibility to amenities and leisure is unparalleled.

This property is open by appointment only.

Contact Lisa Dixon on 04713 881 594 or Emily Dixon on 0432 536 685.

