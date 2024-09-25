4 Highfields Circuit, Port Macquarie is on the market with Coastal Realty and Strata



4 Highfields Circuit, Port Macquarie

NESTLED in the heart of Port Macquarie, 4 Highfields Circuit offers a prime location catering to both urban lifestyle and tranquillity.

Surrounded by essential services, educational institutions, and medical facilities, this location is ideal for first-time buyers, small families, or savvy investors looking to make a smart move in the real estate market.

What sets this property apart is its strategic positioning near the Port Macquarie medical and education centre.

Convenience is a hallmark of life on Highfields Circuit, with a rich tapestry of amenities just a stone’s throw away.

Residents enjoy easy access to:

• Major hospital: A leading health facility that ensures peace of mind for any medical emergencies or routine health care needs.

• Medical suites: Various clinics and healthcare practitioners are within arm’s reach, providing residents with a comprehensive suite of healthcare options.

• Educational institutions: Not one but three university campuses are located nearby, making this property exceptionally appealing to students and academic professionals alike. This proximity opens doors for potential rental income, attracting a continuous influx of tenants from the student population.

4 Highfields Circuit boasts a complete one-bedroom unit that is a rarity in this sought-after address.

This unit features a spacious walk-in robe, enhancing both function and aesthetics.

The design is perfect for contemporary living, providing an ideal space for anyone looking to tailor a personal sanctuary.

Whether you’re a first home buyer looking to enter the property market or an investor seeking promising rental opportunities, this unit checks all the boxes.

The prospective buyer can move in with ease or prepare the unit for rental purposes quickly.

Financial overview:

• Strata Levies: Approximately $757 per quarter.

• Council Rates: Approximately $428 per quarter.

• Water Rates: Approximately $94 per quarter.

Contact Coastal Realty and Strata.

