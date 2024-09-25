The legacy of Greg Grace: A lifetime officiating rugby league



GREG Grace, a veteran rugby league referee of 42 years, has announced his decision to retire from officiating at the conclusion of the Group 3 competition.

The decision marks the end of a remarkable journey for Greg, a man who has dedicated his life to the progression of rugby league.

Greg’s passion for refereeing was evident from the early days of his career.

Starting at the age of 28, Greg officiated games at Cronulla for seven years before moving to the Mid North Coast.

Greg reached a significant career milestone in 1990, when he achieved the honour of refereeing a first grade grand final after more than a decade of hard work and perseverance.

Over the years, Greg has continued to evolve with the game.

“After I started to referee first grade, the game of rugby league changed,” Greg told News Of The Area (NOTA).

“Referees needed to be fit in order to keep up with the play.

“If you are not fit it shows up everywhere.

“You get yourself in bad positions and you spoil the game,” Greg stated.

Greg reached the pinnacle of his refereeing career in 2000, refereeing the Hastings League Grand Final and being ranked as the third-best referee in the Group 3 Competition.

When a health setback with his hip threatened to end his refereeing days prematurely, Greg adapted again.

After a successful operation and time spent as a touch judge with his son, who had followed Greg’s footsteps into refereeing, Greg was soon back at it.

As the years went on Greg took on a mentoring role, guiding and coaching younger referees in their development.

As he retires from the sport, Greg remains a staunch advocate for greater respect towards referees from spectators, particularly as abuse can deter young rugby league players from considering the officiating pathway.

“Referees are part of rugby league,” he said.

“They maintain the integrity of the game and make matches possible.

“When they are on the field they have a job to do, just like the players do.”

By Kim AMBROSE

