Nambucca Valley Bridge Club News



RESULTS for the week ending Saturday 21st September 2024

Monday 16th September: 3 table Howell. Winners Carol McKee and Daphne Priestley with 58%; second Susie Keur and Les Sinclair with 53%; third Maureen Cowan and Jenette Fox with 50%.

Thursday 19th September: 6 table Mitchell. North/South winners Mike Siford and Colin Tolley with 59.17%; second Barbara Lott and Linda Siford with 55%; third Susie Keur and Peter Plunkett-Cole with 54.58. East/West winners Paula Guthrie and Daphne Priestley with 62.08%; second Julianne Cowles and Geoff Gardner with 51.25%; third Sandra Ellis and Leonie Harrison with 49.17%.

Saturday 21st September: 5 table Mitchell. Round 3 of the Club Championship. Winners Ali and Neil Tupper with 68%; second Carol McKee and Mike Siford with 62%; third Judy Holliday and Vicki Walker with 57.5%.

Played over three weeks, the Club Championship was won by Carol McKee and Mike Siford, with 67.92%. The Minor Championship was won by Ali and Neil Tupper with 56.71%, followed closely by Barbara Lott and Linda Siford on 53.99%.

By Carol MCKEE