Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



OUR course is in great condition for Competition or Social Golf, players enjoying plenty of “run” contributing to some very good scores. Our rebuilt 12th Green is back in play, presenting a challenging approach shot compared to the old one. Thank you to this week’s featured sponsor “Nambucca Valley Care”.

Lee Fewings (32) never fails to surprise, winning Tuesday’s Medley Stableford with a massive 43 points from Colin Habgood (11) on 41. Other good scores from John Crosby 40, Luke Fry 38, with the ball rundown to 35 points on c/b. NTP’s to Colin Habgood on 5, Jan Harris on 7, Maxine Townsend on 8, Peter Bush on 15 and Troy Herbert got the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Henny Oldenhove (16) won Division 1 (0 to 24) in the Women’s Single Stableford on Wednesday with 37 points on c/b from Elizabeth Hobday (15). Kerrty Naylor (25) won Division 2 (25 to 31) with 40 points from Coral McCann (29) on 35. Lilkian Lukins (33) scored 40 points to win Division 3 (32 to 45) from Shayne Scott (43) with 39 points. The Ball Rundown to 34 points on c/b. NTP’s to Henny Oldenhove, Jenny Thorne & Fiona Challey on 5, Kerrie Eichorn, Jenny Thorne & Joy Green on 7 , Maxine Townsend won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, & Henny Oldenhove won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Chris Thorndike (17) won Division 1 (0 to 19) of Thursday’s Medley Stableford with 39 points on c/b from Colin Wormleaton (8). Ross Morpuss (24) had 40 points to win Division 2 (20 to 45) from Donald Lavery (26) with 39 points on c/b from John Crosby. Other good scores from Chris Tinson 38, Hans Jansen, Scott Burley, Stephen Doherty, Graeme Bassam & Garry Thurlow 37 – the Ball rundown to 34 points on c/b. Colin Wormleaton won the “Ecomist” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Bryan Ussher on 5, Greg Jager on 7, Chris Thorndike on 8 and 13 (60 cms), Nev Newman on 15 and Garry Johnstone won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 (160cms).

100 players participated in Saturday’s Medley Stableford. Kerrie Eichorn (10) was the winner of Division 1 (0 to 15) with 37 points on c/b from Mark Merryfull (13) visiting from Stonecutters Ridge. Patrick Handsaker (17) top scored for the day with 41 points to win Division 2 (16 to 21) from Peter McCrohon (18) from Highlands with 39 points. Graham Bysouth (30) had 37 points to win Division 3 (25 to 45) on c/b from Jamie Lucas (22). Other good scores from Urpo Ylinen & Dianne O’Leary 38 – the ball rundown to 33 points on c/b. Daniel Wassens won the “Ecomist” longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Dennis Ashton on 5, Walter Bortoletto on 7, Ken Klem on 8, Trevor Peter on the Pizza This” voucher on 13, Garnet O’Brien got Stu’s ball on 15, and Colin Wormleaton took the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Sunday was the Men’s Open Day stroke event, sponsored by Williams Building Group – Glen Crowe. Congratulations to this year’s Open Champion Andrew Kirkman from Kempsey who plays off +4.6 and scored 71, runner-up Jason Barby (+2.6) from Coffs Harbour 72. Net Winner was Peter Scott (10) with net 65. In Division 1 ( +6 to 9), Jason Barby (+2.6) from Coffs Harbour was scratch winner 72 from Troy Herbert 74. Net Winner was Glen Gillon (8) from Bowraville 68 from Michael Flanders (5) from Kempsey 70. Division 2 Gross winner was Ashton Herbert (11) 79 from Drew Glasson (11) 81. Net winner Geoffrey McCann (15) 68 from Glen Crow (11) 71. In Division 3 (16 to 36), Gross Winner Geoffrey Harris (18) 89 from Scott Burley (17) 90. Net Winner Raymond Guiana (26) 70 from Colin Dunne (24) 71. The Ball Rundown to net 73 on c/b. Unclaimed major prizes can be obtained from the Office, NTP and Ball Rundown can be collected fromn the Pro Shop.

Book now for the Good Time Charlie’s Cup medley event over the October Long Weekend, with a very generous Prize Pool of over $5,000. This is an event for both Men & Women, with Division 1 (GA +6 to 11.9) playing Stroke, remaining divisions playing Stableford. Bookings via Member’s Portal or through the Pro Shop.

By Geoffrey MCCANN