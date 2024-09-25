Macksville Country Club Golf



THE third round of the Club Championships, sponsored by the Brunsdon family, resulted in Geoff O’Grady storming home to extend his lead to 20 shots in the B Gross event and 9 in the Net.

While Beau Lavender has whittled Allan Clarke’s lead down to 2 shots in A grade, Allan is still hopeful of winning his 36th title.

Eddie Booth has a comfortable lead in the C grade Gross and Net events.

The final round, in honour of Trevor Latham, a revered life member whose many years of coaching saw at least five players continue as professionals will be sponsored by his family

Saturday’s Stroke event, in conjunction with the Championships resulted in Jake Fuller winning in (A), Geoff O’Grady (B) and Brian King (C grade).

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Jake Fuller (A), John Fortescue (B) and Tony Grebert in (C grade).

A good field in the Mid Week competition resulted in Neil Cunneen winning with Jim Wilkes runner up.

With one round to go Jo Montague appears to be the one to beat in the ladies Championships with Ali Cunneen looking odds on in the Net event.

By Max TURNER