Kew Bowling Club



WEEKLY Newsletter – 22nd September, 2024

In the Final of the Club Championship Fours, Frank Raczka, Chicka Thompson, Brett Irwin, and Rocky Davis played against Howard Burrows, Mick Ashford, Dean Gemmell and Barrie Isaac. Barrie Isaac’s team led from the beginning, taking an early lead and managed to hold onto it till the end, the final score being 22-10. Congratulations to Team Isaac, and commiserations to Rocky’s team.

Wednesday Social Bowls saw Adrian Hilton and Phil Collins take out the top prize. The Runners Up were Peter Dugay, Darren Darcy and Ian Hodgkinson. Voucher winners were Peter Laing, John Hilton, Brad Conway, Steve McGregor and Andrew Richards.

In the Friday Jackpot Triples, the jackpot money once again failed to be drawn. The Rink Winners were Ray Pantlin, Steve McGregor, and Mick Ashford. The Runners Up were Warren Barnes, Brad Conway and Darren Darcy. Voucher Winners were Wayne Thrussell, Ian Hodgkinson, Viv Gunter and Kim Thompson.

Next week’s Cashpot Triples has been moved from Saturday to Friday, due to the Club Major Singles being scheduled for Saturday. The draw for the first round of the Major Singles has been posted on our bulletin board and on our website.

We are still looking for a couple of teams for the Kew Classic Triples Tournament being held on 9th/10th November, so if your interested, get a team together and contact Barrie. Entries close 1st November 2024.

Bowls this week include Wednesday Social and Friday Cashpot Triples, names in by 11.30 for a 12.30 start (mufti dress).

By Andrew RICHARDS