Touch star Amanda Butler nominated as a finalist for 2023/24 High Performance Awards



TOUCH footballer Amanda Butler has been nominated as a finalist for the 2023/24 NSW Touch Football High Performance Awards in the Senior Female Player of the Year category.

The awards recognise the best touch football players and teams in the state.

The selection process for the High Performance Awards involves a judging panel who carefully consider each candidate’s performance at various levels, from regional to international competitions.

Amanda said nomination as a finalist had taken her by surprise.

She recounted some of her career highlights in the sport to NOTA.

“I have had some great moments playing touch football,” she said.

“Being selected to play for NSW women’s 35s and taking the series win over Queensland would definitely be a career highlight.

“But one of my favourite moments would have to be winning two State Cups with Port Makos, once with our Senior Mixed team in 2019 and another with the Women’s 40s in 2022.”

What made these victories truly memorable for Amanda was the opportunity to celebrate with her long-time teammates, some of whom she has played with since her earlier years in the sport.

Amanda’s love for touch football traces back to primary school, thanks to her principal, Mr Vincent.

An Australian representative in the sport, Mr Vincent ran lunchtime skill sessions and games, which ignited Amanda’s passion for touch football and set her on a path of success.

Transitioning from school competitions to the local Camden Haven touch league and eventually representing her region at higher levels, Amanda’s dedication and love for the game have been unwavering.

Despite her impressive personal achievements, Amanda maintains that the most valuable aspect of the sport has been the friendships she has developed along the way.

“Over the years Touch [Football] has given me so many great moments including my nomination, however the number one thing has been friendships.

“I am very fortunate to have met so many great people through playing this sport.

“The friends I play with are the reason I keep coming back.”

The awards night, at which the NSW Senior Female Player of the Year will be announced, is scheduled for Saturday, 19 October at Sydney Swans HQ.

By Kim AMBROSE

