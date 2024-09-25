Camden Haven’s Kobie Knight reflects on Australia victory at Touch World Cup



CAMDEN Haven’s Kobie Knight made her mark on the international stage in July, clinching gold at the World Touch Cup in Nottingham, England.

In an exclusive interview with News Of The Area (NOTA), Kobie reflected on her World Cup journey.

Representing Australia in the Women’s 40s division, Kobie and her teammates emerged victorious in a tournament which saw the participation of 190 teams from more than 40 nations.

“The competition was fierce, especially with England and New Zealand, who made significant improvements throughout the tournament,” Kobie told NOTA.

“Both these teams were highly physical and we had to adjust our game plan in each match to counter their progress, which we did really well as a team.”

The culmination of the tournament was an emotional grand final showdown between Australia and New Zealand.

Kobie recalls vividly the intense feeling as the national anthems were played, and the “tough” encounter that followed.

“To sing the national anthem with your teammates is an amazing feeling,” she said.

“I was fortunate to get the only try of the first half, resulting with our team leading 1-0 at the break.

“The second half was tight and went end to end.

“We scored our second try with about five minutes left on the clock which elevated our spirits and deflated theirs.

“After that we ended up scoring two more quick tries to secure a 4-1 victory.”

Reflecting on her momentous achievement, Kobie expressed pride in the team’s performance and her own journey to the top.

“Winning the World Cup was an incredible achievement,” she said.

“It represented the culmination of hard work, dedication and teamwork, validating all the effort and sacrifices made along the way.

“Ultimately, it was a moment of achieving a personal goal that I will cherish forever.”

The joy of celebrating the victory with loved ones, including her husband and parents, added an extra layer of significance to the triumph.

Kobie’s father, Steve Jones, said watching his daughter win an international trophy was “amazing” and “profoundly emotional”.

“We were so proud,” he said.

“I still get goose bumps now when talking about it.”

By Kim AMBROSE