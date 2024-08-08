6 Blackbutt Crescent, Laurieton is on the market with LJ Hooker



6 Blackbutt Crescent, Laurieton

ARE you searching for the perfect family home or a lucrative investment opportunity?

Look no further than this inviting five-bedroom house nestled in the serene setting of Blackbutt Crescent, Laurieton.

This property offers an ideal retreat for families and investors alike, combining comfort, space, and potential for future development.

Step inside to find a thoughtfully designed layout that provides ample space for everyone.

With five generous bedrooms, three of which feature built-in robes, there’s plenty of storage for the whole family.

The home includes two well-appointed bathrooms and a versatile family/rumpus room, making it perfect for growing families looking to settle in a peaceful neighbourhood.

Enjoy the best of outdoor living with a charming rear balcony that offers stunning mountain views, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

The sunny front balcony is ideal for your morning cuppa, providing a tranquil start to your day. The fully fenced yard ensures a secure environment for children and pets to play freely, while ceiling fans throughout the home ensure comfort during warmer months.

Situated on a large block with wide side access, this property offers plenty of potential for further development.

Whether you’re considering adding more shed space or even a Granny Flat (subject to council approval), the possibilities are endless.

Laurieton is known for its friendly community and proximity to natural attractions.

This home offers easy access to local schools such as Laurieton Public School and Camden Haven High School, making school runs a breeze.

The location is perfect for families looking to enjoy a peaceful lifestyle while still being close to essential amenities.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a beautiful family home in one of Laurieton’s most desirable streets.

Act now and make this house your new home!

For more information or to book a private inspection, please contact Wayne Heilman on 0418 699 080.

Your dream home awaits!