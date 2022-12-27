A left-over Christmas gift delivers Raymond Terrace woman a festive Saturday Lotto windfall

A Raymond Terrace woman who bought a Saturday Lotto ticket as a gift she didn’t end up needing has been floored by the revelation the left-over entry scored division one in last weekend’s draw.

The Port Stephens local held one of the seven division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4323, drawn Saturday 24 December 2022. Each division one winning entry scored $823,588.63.

The winner declared the win was a “beautiful way to start 2023”.

Her winning entry was purchased at Raymond Terrace Newsagency, Shop 9, Raymond Terrace Marketplace, 35-39 William Street, Raymond Terrace.



“On Boxing Day, I saw the ticket and thought I should check it,” the winning woman said.

“When I first saw it had won, I thought, ‘yeah, that couldn’t be me’. Then I took a bit of a breath and looked again. I just couldn’t believe it!

“It feels more real to me when you say it to me.

“I’d actually bought this ticket as a gift for Christmas, but didn’t end up needing it, so it was just left over.

“It’s just unreal! It’s thrown me into a spin. It’s got me thinking and made my day all in one.

“I’ve always said I’d have a lot of things to do with a division one prize, but now it’s happened, I don’t know anymore.

“I’m just going to take my time to decide and use it to help my family.

“It’s a beautiful way to start 2023!”

The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4323 on 24 December 2022 were 4, 32, 8, 39, 7 and 24, while the supplementary numbers were 34 and 17.

Across Australia, there were seven division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4323 – two each from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria and one from Western Australia.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 423 so far this calendar year, including 114 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

In FY22, Saturday Lotto created 196 millionaires across Australia.

During this time, there were 324 division one winning in Saturday Lotto entries across Australia that collectively won more than $461.69 million.