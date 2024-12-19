Advertising Feature: Hawks Nest Golf Club offering holiday fun



NESTLED in the picturesque seaside town of Hawks Nest, Hawks Nest Golf Club is more than just a destination for golf enthusiasts – it’s a hub for family fun, relaxation, and coastal dining.

Make a day trip and catch the scenic ferry across the water from Nelson Bay for a truly memorable experience.

Hawks Nest Golf Club features a stunning 18-hole championship course surrounded by lush greenery and native wildlife.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just starting out, the course offers a challenging yet enjoyable game for players of all skill levels.

Social golf is available every day during the summer holidays, making it easy to plan a casual game with friends or family.

After a day on the course or exploring the area, unwind at Hawks Nest Golf Club’s new restaurant, Sando’s.

This modern coastal eatery serves fresh, locally inspired dishes that capture the essence of the seaside lifestyle.

“During the holidays, we host a variety of exciting events – from Kids’ Golf Clinics for aspiring little golfers to free family fun nights featuring Music Bingo and Kids’ Discos,” said the Hawks Nest Golf Club team.

“Enjoy live music every Sunday afternoon and take part in our Monster Raffles held every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.”

Want to stay up to date with everything happening at Hawks Nest Golf Club?

Follow them on Facebook or visit the website for the latest news, event updates, and specials.

“Whether you’re here to play a round of golf, indulge in delicious coastal cuisine, or enjoy quality time with family and friends, Hawks Nest Golf Club is your ultimate destination.

“Plan your visit today and experience the magic for yourself!”