6 Grenadines Way, Bonny Hills is on the market with Elders Lifestyle Group



6 Grenadines Way, Bonny Hills

3 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car

Land: 670 sqm

DISCOVER the ultimate coastal lifestyle with this beautifully presented and spacious three bedroom home, located in the highly sought-after Rainbow Beach Estate in Bonny Hills.

Set on an elevated 670.8 sqm block, this home is designed for those who value both comfort and style, offering an array of features that make it a true standout in the market.

Perfectly positioned, this home allows you to enjoy all the benefits of coastal living in Bonny Hills.

Whether it’s a short stroll to the beach, exploring nearby parks, or taking advantage of local cafés and amenities, this location is unbeatable.

With nothing left to do but move in, you can immediately start enjoying the relaxed coastal lifestyle that this home and location offer.

This is a rare opportunity to secure a home with both luxury and practicality in one of Bonny Hills’ most desirable areas.

Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptional property.

Contact Elders Lifestyle Group today to arrange your inspection and experience this stunning home for yourself! Contact Lisa and Emily on 0413 881 594 and 0432 536 685 for more information.

