Mid North Coast racing stars recognised at Taree



RIDING a 98th career winner at Taree, Mollie Fitzgerald was honoured as the Mid-North Coast Racing Association’s (MNCRA) 2023-24 leading apprentice hoop at the region’s awards presentation during the Taree races on Tuesday, 3 December.

Fittingly winning the Mollie Fitzgerald Class One Handicap aboard Zoubeauty, the 22-year-old Fitzgerald rode 17 winners on the Association’s tracks (Kempsey, Wauchope, Port Macquarie, Taree and Tuncurry), during last season.

Daughter of former successful hoop Malcolm Fitzgerald, Mollie recently relocated from Taree to Sydney, joining the powerful Annabel Neasham/Rob Archibald team at Warwick Farm.

Another local – Taree conditioner Glen Milligan – took the “gong” for leading trainer with 14 wins, while Port Macquarie based hoop Ben Looker took the leading jockey honours, riding 20 winners.

Chairman of the Manning Valley Race Club, Greg Coleman, was very proud that all three winners were based in the Mid North Coast.

“It is the first time in several years that we have had three winners (of the leading jockey, apprentice jockey and trainer) to come out of the MNCRA at once,” Mr Coleman said.

“It can be dominated by the major stables down south, like major riders Aaron Bullock and Andrew Gibbons, and trainers Kris Lees and Paul Perry (from Newcastle), so it is a great result for the region.”

The Association’s 2023-24 Horse Of The Year went to five-year-old Fay’s Angels, another success for the Taree track, being prepared by local Karen Owen.

The brown mare raced 16 times around the State last season for four wins including a TAB Highway race at Randwick, as well as having wins at Warwick Farm, on the Kensington track at Randwick, and at Taree.

Mr Coleman explained the criteria for the Horse Of The Year.

“A horse that is trained in the Association, but can race anywhere across the nation.”

Earning $244,250 last season, Fay’s Angels was also city placed twice, and at the provincials.

By Virginia HARVEY

