Anna Bay nan June Coleman driving in her tenth Variety Car rally



ANNA Bay local June Coleman has been rally car driving from Baulkham Hills to Broome for more than a decade.

Having personally raised over $100,000 dollars for Variety Australia, June has been inducted into the Variety Club’s Hall of Fame.



She is known on the circuit as one of ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

Preceding her retirement, June’s final bash will see her lacing up her knee-high boots to rev up Car 321 for her tenth drive.

Participating in Variety’s fortieth anniversary Billabong to Bombira motoring event will culminate in the sale of June’s beloved 1974 Toyota Crown Standard, ‘Charlie’, who boasts historical plates, power steering and an alternator as formidable as June’s generous heart.

Found originally on Gumtree, ‘Charlie’ had milk crate seats and was built out by June’s son Scott, who incidentally introduced June to the accelerating fun to be had in raising funds for kids in need.

“Participating in a rally with Scott as my co-pilot, will always be one of my fondest memories,” June told News Of The Area.

No stranger to fundraising before taking the wheel, June had already invested significant time into volunteering projects, having pioneered Variety’s Hair With Heart program.

Investing in worthy causes gave June the “different focus she needed to pull through the grieving period” after her husband passed away.

June hopes to leave a “minimum annual million-dollar legacy” with the footprints she has cast as she sets sails for overseas exploration in her next season of adventure.

June’s is holding a car 321 bash entry fee fundraiser on July 21 from 11am at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

Tickets are $55 for a Christmas-inspired lunch, music, games and lucky door prizes.

By Jacie WHITFIELD