Lemon Tree couple help raise over $2000 for Angel Flight Australia

Local businesses helped raise more than $2000 for charity Angel Flight Australia at a recent Trivia Competition at Tilligerry RSL and Sports Club.

WHEN Lemon Tree Passage resident Sean Brennan and wife Robyn took caravan trips around the country they were shocked by the plight of families dealing with illness and requiring transport in remote regional areas.

Both became aware of the charitable organisation Angel Flight Australia and upon returning to Port Stephens opted to organise a fundraising Trivia Competition at Tilligerry RSL and Sports Club to support the movement.

Angel Flight Australia coordinates free, non-emergency flights and ground transportation so people who live in rural and regional Australia can access the specialist medical treatments they need.

Sean and Robyn acquired over $700 in vouchers donated by local businesses throughout Tilligerry to be auctioned off on the day and helped raise over $2000 for a worthy cause.

"It can be a difficult and emotional time for families dealing with illness and it's even more challenging when you live thousands of kilometres away from the treatment you need," exclaimed Sean, a retired ambulance paramedic.

"This is a topic close to our hearts and hopefully some of the money raised can help a family in need in a small way," he added.

By Chris KARAS