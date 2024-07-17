Port Stephens Greens launch council election campaign



GREENS MLC Abigail Boyd joined local candidates Kim Scott and Mark Adamski in Salamander Bay on Saturday 6 July to launch The Greens campaign for the Port Stephens Council elections on 14 September.

A key theme of the day, according to local candidates, was The Greens’ “rejection of simple answers to complex problems”.



“People deserve honest answers about difficult choices, rather than the populist slogans from the Coalition and so-called independent candidates,” said Kim Scott, lead candidate for East Ward.

“There are no easy answers to the shortage of affordable housing or poor road maintenance,” he said.

“Council has limited powers and resources, but can show leadership and advocate for the changes and funds that are needed to make a difference.”

Other major topics included the energy transition, live animal exports, jet skis, wind farms, and truth in politics.

In response to a question at the launch on the Hunter offshore wind farm proposal, local GP and East Ward candidate Mark Adamski said the Greens “would always follow the science”.

The Greens acknowledge both the need for “major new renewable generation” and “genuine concerns about the environmental impact”.

“The Greens will wait for the results of the many surveys that will now be done before rushing to judgement,” a Greens statement read last week.

That statement also decried a lack of “proper plans for the phasing out of coal powered electricity generation”, and labelled the Coalition’s nuclear power plan a “fantasy”.

“[It is] hugely expensive, too late to meet the need, and with no plans for the billions of litres of water that will be required, or the safe disposal of nuclear waste which will need to be stored somewhere for centuries to come,” the statement said.