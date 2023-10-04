Another Electric Vehicle charging location arrives in Lemon Tree Passage

RESIDENTS and visitors to Port Stephens now have access to two new electric vehicle (EV) charging spots, located conveniently in the car park of the Albatross Marina in Lemon Tree Passage.

“We are trying to go more green here at the Marina in Lemon Tree,” said the Marina’s Jacob Parmax.



“We have also replaced some of the lights with solar systems and most recently added these 22 kilowatt EV chargers.

Jacob explained that due to having a higher capacity than other EV charging locations in the region, 22 kilowatt chargers can get you back on the road in just a few hours as opposed to waiting around all day to have your car charged.

Conveniently placed under shade cover, the two charging spots are marked in green and are designated only for electric vehicles.

“It’s in a great spot in the Marina,” Jacob said.

“While your car charges for a few hours you can explore the beautiful spots along the water here and grab a bite to eat.”

With petrol prices nationally spiking to an average of 211 cents per litre last week, electric vehicles are becoming an attractive proposition for many motorists.

In NSW/ACT, for the week up to Sunday 24 September, the average price for diesel was $222.5 cents per litre.

Last Wednesday, Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor addressed the media in Shoal Bay on the issue of fuel costs.

“The cost of fuel, in particular, has been skyrocketing for Australians, most people paying over $2.20 a litre.

“I certainly did yesterday for diesel.

“Those pressures are continuing to intensify, but we have a government that is distracted: a government whose priorities are not the priorities of middle Australia and not the priorities of those Australians trying to make ends meet.

“If that’s not their priority, we’re going to continue to see these persistent inflation pressures in place.”

Australia-wide studies found electric vehicles emit, on average, 29-41 percent less emissions than a typical fossil-fuelled car for every kilometre driven.

By Pat JENSEN

