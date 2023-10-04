Fashion Event to Support Tomare Cultural Development Group

FOR those with a passion for fashion a unique event is coming to Port Stephens.

Creative wardrobe design will be the focus of a Fashion Parade to be held at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on 21 October from 1-4pm.



Those who attend will be inspired as Patsy Caddell of Cadarra Fashions in Newcastle demonstrates how versatile her clothing can be.

The event is raising much needed funds for the Tomaree Cultural Development Group (TCDG) and is sponsored by Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

The TCDG plans to expand the artistic and dramatic experience of residents and visitors to the Tomaree Peninsula.

The group envisages a performance theatre, an art gallery and associated services to be situated on the Tomaree Headland as a part of the master plan that is currently under negotiation.

The masterplan includes a WW11 museum and maritime display centre.

Applications for this facility are currently being assessed by the State Government with support being sought from Port Stephens Council.

Chairman of TCDG, Mrs Kathie Barnes, describes the event as innovative.

“Patsy will reveal a whole new concept in your wardrobe management.

“Her ideas are refreshing and interesting.

“I urge you to come to see for yourself an exciting palette of new approaches.

“It will also be an opportunity to learn about the concept TCDG and other local community groups are formulating for our beautiful Tomaree Headland,” she said.

Tickets to the fun occasion are for sale through Soldiers Point Bowling Club for the fundraiser cost $50 which includes a sumptuous high tea that will be served with musical accompaniment.

Tables of twelve will radiate from the stage ensuring that everyone has an excellent view of the proceedings.

The TCDG encourages you to bring along your friends to enjoy an inspiring afternoon together while supporting the future of cultural development in the region.

By Marian SAMPSON