Spring Stunners CWA Craft Expo

THE Country Women’s Association (CWA) has been a stalwart supporter of regional and rural communities across the nation.

They are famous for creating the ANZAC biscuit for our diggers in World War I and of course their perfect devonshire teas with fluffy scones, sumptuous jam and delectable cream.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Nelson Bay CWA is holding its inaugural community craft competition and expo on from 10am-3pm on 14-15 October at the CWA Hall on Gowrie Avenue at Nelson Bay.

Dianne McKenzie, President of the CWA Nelson Bay Evening Branch, told News Of The Area, “We would love it to be a success so we can be motivated to do it again next year.

“Entry is now open for crafters to let us know they will submit something, they can do it via an online form, PDF, or simply drop off their entries at a drop off time a few days before the event.

“Our focus is textiles this year, with a few extra categories such as woodworking and papercraft.

“We would like to encourage all crafters to enter – you do not need to be a master to celebrate and showcase your skills.

“We have some really fun prizes for our first place winners.

“We will also have a viewers’ choice where the public can vote on their favourite piece.”

On display will be knitting, crochet, felting, spinning, sewing, woodwork, patchwork, paper craft, embroidery, as well as other crafts.

The goals of the event are to celebrate, showcase and encourage the development of craft skills in the community.

The ladies of the CWA are set on creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere at the craft fair, to encourage crafters of all ages and abilities to showcase their work and strive to learn more.

Demonstrations and workshops led by skilled CWA and community members are also planned for the weekend to give attendees opportunities to learn and perfect various handicraft techniques.

Devonshire teas will be served at the Nelson Bay Guide Hall at 4 Norburn Ave, Nelson Bay, walking distance from the CWA Hall, from 10:30 – 2:30 on Saturday and Sunday alongside the expo.

You can find out more at https://tinyurl.com/springstunnerscwa or email springstunnerscwa@gmail.com.

By Marian SAMPSON