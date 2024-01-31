Antiques Roadshow personality to talk art in Coffs Harbour



ANTIQUES Roadshow fans are in for a treat when long term presenter Hilary Kay speaks in Coffs Harbour next week.

An expert panellist, Ms Kay has been a regular face on the iconic British TV show for 45 years.



Ms Kay will speak at the National Cartoon Galley on Monday 5 February from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

While based in the United Kingdom, she is a regular visitor to Australia and received Australian citizenship in 2015.

Through her presentation, ‘The Art of Deception: Greedy, Gifted and Guilty’, Ms Kay will explore a world of fakes and forgeries and introduce the audience to the most ruthless and talented rogues of the 20th and 21st centuries – whose ‘masterpieces’ fooled respected experts in galleries and international auction houses.

Her talk in Coffs Harbour is the first event of the year for ArtsNational Coffs Coast, the new name of the former ADFAS Coffs Coast (Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society), which launched locally at the beginning of 2023.

ArtsNational Coffs Coast spokesperson Annie Talve told News Of The Area that Kay’s talk would have “audience members on the edge of their seats”.

Ms Talve said the 2024 ArtsNational program would have something to interest all tastes.

“From public art to fashion; from Mughal architecture to shoes; this year’s program offers something for everyone.

“Ultimately, it’s a shared storytelling experience,” she said.

“Each talk draws us into a different place, time and arts practice.

“And there is still something special about sharing this alongside other engaged audience members.

“What may seem obscure or niche is often packed with surprises.

“We are very excited by the range and quality of the 2024 program.

“Each talk will pose questions about what is art, who gets to decide, how art is inevitably interwoven with trade and politics, and how radical new ideas can help us see our world with fresh eyes.”

ArtsNational Coffs Coast is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, providing an annual program of illustrated and entertaining lecture presentations on diverse topics relating to the arts once a month.

Group events are held monthly on Monday evenings between 6.00 and 7.00 pm, followed by a light supper and conversation.

The venue is the National Cartoon Gallery, Coffs Harbour.

To see the 2024 program visit www.artsnationalcoffscoast.au

By Andrea FERRARI